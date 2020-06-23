AT face value it might sound barking mad but this Friday is the seventh annual Bring Your Dog To Work Day.

Normally this 'pupular' charity event is an exciting day out for our beloved pooches.

However, due to current restrictions, workers are this year being encouraged to have some fun at home with their pawsome pals.

There are five online events planned, including a celebrity-judged dog show, to celebrate the special bond we have with animals.

All money raised will go to animal welfare charities including the Bring Your Dog To Work Day official charities – All Dogs Matter and Animals Asia.

If you're planning to get involved, either taking your dog to work or taking part in any of the activities at home, we'd love to see your pictures.

Paws for a moment, send us your details and photos here and we'll print as many as we can in the Gazette.