THE county is set to sizzle in six days of sun according to weather experts.

The Met Office has said temperatures are going to reach highs of 29C in parts of Essex this week.

It is predicted that the hottest day of the year could occur too.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Martin Young, said that by the middle of the week, Brits will see temperatures climbing across much of England and Wales.

He said: "It will probably be hot in parts of southern and eastern England, as temperatures peak close to 30C.

“It’s possible Northern Ireland and Scotland will join the rest of the country in seeing a spell of warmer weather later next week, as this hot air from the continent extends northwards across the UK."

However, Martin added that the warm blast may bring further thunderstorms for the UK.

He added: “We’re keeping a close eye on the possibility of severe thunderstorms developing later next week too, triggered by the warm continental air.”

Here's what the weather forecast looks like for Essex this week:

Tuesday: Highs of 27C. Lows of 15C. Fine and dry with long spells of strong sunshine and becoming very warm. Afternoon sea breezes likely to develop around the coast giving a slightly fresher feel here.

Wednesday: Highs of 27C. Lows of 18C. Mostly dry, sunny and becoming hot, but an increasing chance of thunderstorms developing through the period. Often cooler along coasts.

Thursday: Highs of 27C. Lows of 19C. Dry and sunny throughout most of the day.

Friday: Highs of 29C. Lows of 19C. Mostly dry and sunny during the day.

Saturday: Highs of 24C. Lows of 18C. Slightly cooler but still remaining sunny and warm. The weekend will see a shift to more a changeable, cooler regime.

Sunday: Highs of 22C. Lows of 15C. Cooler but will remain sunny and mostly warm.