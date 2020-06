COLCHESTER Zoo is open to the public again and, to celebrate, we'd love to see your pictures.

The venue, one of our most popular, best-loved tourist attractions, reopened on Thursday.

It had been forced to close due to government lockdown restrictions on March 23.

It's a major boost to our town and now, to mark the occasion, we'd love to see your photos.

Have you been back yet?

If so, send us your pictures and details and we'll print as many as we can in the Gazette.