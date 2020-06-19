WE'RE right behind U's!

Colchester United fans might not be able to watch their team in person at the moment but they're right behind them in spirit.

John McGreal's men are 90 minutes from Wembley, holding a 1-0 advantage heading into Monday's play-off semi-final second leg against Exeter City.

Cohen Bramall's goal separated the sides when they met in the first game at the JobServe Community Stadium on Thursday.

The match was played behind closed doors but fans were cheering from afar.

"It was a very surreal experience, sitting at home watching the U’s, knowing they were playing a few miles away," said superfan and Gazette columnist Si Collinson.

"But we were glued to the TV, knowing the win was coming.

"It’s half-time in the tie and I'm sure there will be more of the same on Monday night. We all believe."

Supporters will have kicked and headed every ball with the boys in blue and white.

Thousands will have been watching the drama unfold on television, listening to the radio commentary or following the action online.

And there's no doubt they'll be roaring their team on again on Monday as Colchester aim to finish the job in Devon.

The overall winners will meet either Cheltenham Town or Northampton Town in the final at Wembley on Monday, June 29.

Cheltenham are firmly in the driving seat, with a 2-0 advantage, heading into Monday's second leg, which kicks off at 8pm.