A CYCLIST is plotting an energy-sapping bike ride in memory of his grandad.

Lee Kidger is preparing for a 1,000-kilometre trek from Derbyshire to north Essex and hopes to raise money for the stroke unit at Colchester General Hospital and Foxburrow Grange care home, in Ypres Road.

Mr Kidger's grandad, Ken Bibby, died in April, having suffered a stroke in December.

"I'm doing this for grandad and the memories he created for his family and friends," said the 31-year-old, who grew up in Colchester.

"He was massively influential in my life and spent hundreds of hours taking me to sporting events or sitting in the stands watching me play football in sub-zero conditions.

"He taught me so much during my childhood that I've taken into my adult life.

"He'd do anything for anyone – and gave up so much to support his family with the things they wanted to do.

"He was a linesman into his 70s for our youth football team and also gave up numerous hours to St James Primary School to help run their sports and latterly listen to the children read, up until his was 80."

In addition to his fundraising, Mr Kidger also hopes to raise awareness of the Stroke Association.

"Grandad suffered a stroke last year and we could see the effect it had on him," he said.

"That said, his personality still shone through and he was responsive to everything going on.

"His personality was infectious and everyone who met him would remember him.

"Every time we saw, it was difficult but, as a family, we stayed strong to keep his spirits up.

"It was difficult for us to understand but the help and support of everyone around was amazing.

"The strength of my nan is incredible and, for me, more people need outside support.

"People deal with things in different ways.

"Some like to talk, some don’t, and this is a way I can keep his name remembered forever.

"This is a challenge but it's just a little something I can do to help make sure families get help in the future."

Mr Kidger, who works for Raleigh UK, is starting the challenge on August 16 and aims to ride 1,000km - approximately 621 miles - in seven days, starting with routes around where he lives in Derbyshire.

He will then ride from Derbyshire to Colchester in a day, before spending time cycling in north Essex.

"I plan to visit some of the places that remind us of grandad to make it feel extra special," added former St Helena Secondary School student Mr Kidger.

"I'll also finish the ride at my nan and grandad's house.

"I’m excited for the challenge.

"I’m pretty determined and the cause will spur me on.

"It's going to be difficult riding that mileage back-to-back so planning and preparing properly is going to be key.

"Fuelling the body is also going to have to be something I manage closely."

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ride1000-raise1000