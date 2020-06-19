A FOOTBALL club are hoping to refurbish their clubhouse in order to benefit the community.

Wivenhoe Town plan to apply for a grant to help them add a disabled toilet, babying changing facilities and new flooring.

They hope it will "increase the usefulness" of the clubhouse for people living near their stadium, in Broad Lane.

And they are inviting community groups to get in touch and indicate if they would be interested in using the new-look facilities.

Chairman Mo Osman said: "We hope these improvements will give the community and surrounding area a place for social activities that will contribute to helping with people’s health and wellbeing and provide a meeting place for all age groups.

"The hope is that our clubhouse will be a better facility for groups to use throughout the week but, as part of the process, we need to be able to demonstrate that new groups would be interested in using the facility if it was improved.

"We'd therefore like to hear from individuals, groups and businesses that may like to use the facility for activities like aerobics, yoga, fitness sessions, dancing, weight loss groups, children’s and youth groups and other such activities.

"We intend that the renovations will also make the venue more suitable for other events such as business 'away days' and meetings, conferences, exhibitions and functions.

"Depending on local demand, the club may be able to secure grant funding to help with the renovation costs.

"If the use of the facility is of interest, or if you have specific ideas of what would make the venue more attractive for a particular purpose, please e-mail us at admin@wivenhoetownfc.com."

The club would like people to respond by Monday, June 22.

Wivenhoe's clubhouse has more than 100 square metres of open-floor space and parking for more than 100 cars.

The club, who have a senior men's team and thriving youth set-up, recently confirmed they had secured "vital" funding to help them prepare a top-class playing surface.

They have been awarded a £1,500 Pitch Preparation Fund grant from the Premier League, the FA and the government’s Football Foundation.

The fund was set up to help clubs facing unprecedented challenges because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Wivenhoe plan to use theirs to carry out important work on their pitch.