Colchester celebrate David Gregory's goal at Wembley.

COLCHESTER United are preparing for another crack at football's play-offs.

After a curtailed end to their regular season, the U's, who were sixth in League Two when sport was halted by the coronavirus pandemic, now face a two-legged semi-final against Exeter City.

They entertain the Grecians at the JobServe Community Stadium tonight before making the long trek to the South-West on Monday.

It promises to be a special, if tense, few days and if any extra inspiration were needed, the club can reflect on one of the finest days in their history.

Indeed, for fans of a certain age, any talk of the play-offs will conjure up memories of a very special night under the Twin Towers on May 22, 1998.

Goalscorer David Gregory celebrates with the cup after the U's victory at Wembley.

Steve Wignall's men had finished just one point shy of automatic promotion, in fourth place, after producing a late burst of form, winning ten of their final 15 games.

However, they eventually turned their promotion dream into a reality in the play-off final following a 1-0 victory against Torquay United.

David Gregory's early penalty, coolly slotted home midway through the first half, separated the sides and ensured Colchester were promoted to the third tier of English football for the first time in 17 years.

A relatively low crowd of 19,486 was at Wembley that Friday night, with the fixture moved back to accommodate an England versus Saudi Arabia friendly.

Nevertheless, a healthy following from north Essex roared on the U's team of goalkeeper Carl Emberson, Joe Dunne, Simon Betts, Aaron Skelton, David Greene, David Gregory, Richard Wilkins, Paul Buckle, Steve Forbes, Mark Sale and then £50,000 record-signing Neil Gregory.

It was a spectacular, if nerve-racking, finale to a season that had seen Colchester finish fourth in the table, teeing up a play-off semi-final against seventh-placed Barnet.

Things looked bleak after losing 1-0 in the first leg - defender Guy Branston was sent off, to rub salt into their wound - but the U's turned the tie on its head at Layer Road, winning 3-1 after extra time thanks to two goals from David Gregory and one from Greene.

Colchester's experiences in 1998 were in stark contrast to their previous and only other taste of play-off football, at the end of the 1995-96 campaign.

On that occasion, they lost 3-2 on aggregate to Plymouth Argyle, then managed by well-known former Premier League boss Neil Warnock.

Richard Wilkins holds the silverware aloft.

It was Wignall's first full season in charge, finishing the campaign in seventh place, and Mark Kinsella's only goal gave the U's a first-leg lead, after the opening match at Layer Road.

However, things went awry during the return match in the South-West as Plymouth, who went on to gain promotion after defeating Darlington at Wembley, ran out 3-1 winners.

Kinsella was on target with the consolation goal but it was a bitter pill to swallow for Colchester, who will be hoping for better fortunes against more Devon opposition tonight and Monday.