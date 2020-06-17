Good luck message - Rosalie Lucas attached a banner to the gates of the club’s training ground in Florence Park, Tiptree

COLCHESTER United fans will be roaring their team on from afar in tomorrow’s crunch play-off match against Exeter City.

Government restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic mean no supporters are allowed at the semi-final first leg.

However, U’s supporters have vowed to be behind their team in spirit - if not in person at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Colchester United Supporters’ Association chairman Jon Burns said: “More than three months without football has been tough for the fans, so I’m looking forward to watching the boys and cheering them on from home.

“Best of luck to (head coach) John McGreal and his players. It’s a massive opportunity and I’m sure they’ll do us proud.”

Fellow superfan and Gazette columnist Si Collinson is equally excited about the match, which kicks off at 5.15pm and is being shown live on Sky TV.

He said: “Just because we can’t be in the ground doesn’t mean the U’s won’t have the fans behind them.

“From afar in these dark times, the light of blue and white will shine through in tomorrow’s home game and into the second leg next week.”

DJ and celebrity fan Steve Lamacq will be on air at the time of the game, presenting his show on BBC Radio 6 Music.

However, he still plans to keep a close eye on the action unfolding in north Essex.

“All the best to you and your team, John,” said the former Radio 1 presenter.

“I’ll be on air doing my show, so will be watching the live text of the game on the BBC website.

“It might be a bit of a nervous, rollercoaster programme and I’m pretty sure listeners will know when we’ve scored!”

Aim - Colchester United boss John McGreal has promotion in his sights Picture: RICHARD BLAXALL

Fans will be gathered around their television sets to get behind McGreal’s men, who travel to Exeter for the second leg on Monday (also a 5.15pm kick-off).

Well-known figures from the town will be among those cheering on the boys in blue and white.

High Steward of Colchester Sir Bob Russell, the town’s long-serving former MP and a staunch U’s fan, said: “My best wishes to the players and all involved in the match against Exeter.

“The name of Colchester is best known throughout the country because we are in the Football League.

“A fourth appearance at Wembley would be a great accolade for Colchester and its football club.

“Having seen the U’s play three times at the old Wembley, it would be disappointing not to see them gain promotion at the new Wembley – but first Exeter need to be defeated.”

Colchester MP Will Quince is also backing the club to shine, saying: “Best of luck to John McGreal and all the lads. Up the U’s”.

And mayor and mayoress Nick and Elizabeth Cope added: “Wishing Colchester United the best of luck in tomorrow’s play-off game against Exeter. We are all rooting for you!”

Colchester finished sixth in the League Two table, after the season was curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They found out last Tuesday that they would compete in the play-offs, with the other semi-final being between Cheltenham Town and Northampton Town.

Former player and club legend Kem Izzet said: “We’ve all missed our football terribly in the last three months and I can’t wait to watch the Exeter match.

“I’m confident they can get to Wembley and, after what’s been a difficult time for everyone, that would be an amazing way to put smiles back on faces.”

The U’s players had a nice surprise when they arrived for training on Monday.

Young fan Rosalie Lucas, seven, attached a good luck banner to the gates of the club’s training ground in Florence Park, Tiptree, over the weekend, sending her best wishes to the players ahead of the Exeter match.

“I made my poster because I wanted to cheer Col U on and give them some encouragement,” said the season-ticket holder.

“Even though I can’t go and watch them play, I wanted the players to know that I’m still supporting them. I would love them to win the play-offs.”