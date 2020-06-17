So tiny - Jax Ryder arrived in the world on March 15

IT’S been a challenging time for everyone during the coronavirus lockdown.

However, what better way to spread joy and happiness than by bringing a new baby into the world.

These little bundles of joy have all arrived in recent weeks, many delivered at Colchester General Hospital.

And they will certainly have enriched the lives of parents and families across north Essex, making it a truly unforgettable time.

Thanks to everyone who shared pictures with us - congratulations to you all - and look out for another selection of lockdown photos next week.

In the meantime, it's not too late to share your happy news, if you have become parents during the lockdown.

Simply send us the details here.

Ava-Rose

Sleeping companion - Ava-Rose was born in Colchester on March 16. It was the first day the hospital banned visitors because of the pandemic

Bertie William

Ready for a nap - little bundle Bertie William was born on May 16

Chloe Rose and Jack Peter

Land of nod - beautiful twins Chloe Rose and Jack Peter were born six weeks early on April 22, weighing 5lb 1oz and 4lb 7oz respectively

Dylan Peter Frost

Born on the first day of lockdown - Dylan Peter Frost arrived on March 24

Emerson

Lockdown arrival - baby Emerson was born on May 10

Evie Florence Walsh

Safe and sound - little Evie Florence Walsh arrived in the world on May 22

Florence

Daddy’s girl - Rhianna Tokley sent us this picture of little Florence, born in Colchester on April 27

Harleigh Vi

You’re a gorgeous girl - Harleigh Vi was born at 38 weeks on April 7

Harry Dillon Double

Smile for the camera - happy Harry Dillon Double was born on April 2

Izaac

Ready for a rest - Sophie Rebecca Davenport sent us this picture of baby Izaac, born in Colchester on April 29

James

Chilling out - Kathryn Heard shared this picture of baby James, born on April 29

Lois

Sleepy head - Carys Morgan shared this picture of little Lois, born within the first week of lockdown on March 28

Lois

Beautiful eyes - little Lois was born at the start of lockdown on March 25

Lucy Elizabeth

Pretty in pink - Maxine Newman shared this picture of Lucy Elizabeth, born in Colchester on May 3

Ronnie John Reagan Harris

Ready for a hug - little Ronnie John Reagan Harris