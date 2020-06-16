FORMER Colchester United player and coach Adrian Webster has penned another football book for charity - this time sharing top tips from his half-century in the game.

The 68-year-old played his part in the famous United States soccer revolution of the Seventies and he rubbed shoulders with the likes of Pele, George Best and Bobby Moore.

He has previously written seven books reflecting on his illustrious career and donated between £1,250 and £1,500 to Children with Cancer.

Now he is back with his eighth offering, called Fantasy Football, which includes thoughts on how he would manage a modern-day Premier League team.

"Before the lockdown, and during my rehab from a back operation, I was watching a lot of Premier League games and found them a bit boring," said Mr Webster, who, after nearly 20 years in the States, returned to Essex in 1991 and linked up with former club Colchester, undertaking several roles including Centre of Excellence Manager.

"To me, all the teams were trying to adapt the style of Manchester City.

"They were trying to play the ball out from the back but, in my opinion, they weren't good enough to do that.

"As a player, one of the first things I learned when receiving the ball was to get an early picture, get the ball out from under your feet and decide whether to pass or run forward.

"Straight away, that means you're asking questions of the opposition.

"There are too many sideways and backwards passes nowadays that are being intercepted.

"Teams are getting punished and that was my trail of thought, in terms of how I would coach if I was a Premier League manager."

Former Monkwick School pupil Mr Webster is no stranger to the publishing world.

His first book, Eternal Blue Forever Green, was about his journey growing up in Colchester and then going to North America.

In addition to his work at the U's, Mr Webster spent a decade working at the Colne Football Academy, in Brightlingsea.