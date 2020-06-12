Fancy your chances on a jackpot worth HUNDREDS of millions*? Well you could be enjoying a piece of the action and all for just £1*!

The Mega Millions Super Jackpot, which takes place every Tuesday and Friday, is worth a whopping £321 million*. The mammoth prize has not gone unnoticed with eager fans grabbing their chance ahead of the next draw.

Popular lottery betting** website LottoGo.com have always allowed Brits, who could only get involved in the Mega Millions if they bought a ticket in the States, to get involved in Super Jackpots here in the UK by placing a bet on the outcome of the Mega Millions.

LottoGo.com have their own enhanced Super Jackpot that is even bigger than the official Mega Millions jackpot.

And now you can get even more chances to win for just £1*!

Their latest Mega Millions offer allows fans of the world famous game to join forces online. Now you can pay a much lower price to own a share of more bets than you could normally when taking part on your own, therefore boosting everyone’s chances of winning a prize.

If your numbers are drawn, the prize is split equally, meaning lots of people could win big at one time.

Multi-million-pound jackpots are rare and who knows when we’ll see one like this again.

Want your chance on one of the biggest jackpots in the world right now?

LottoGo.com is giving our readers exclusive access to this special offer.

New players can now pick up 10 bets for the next Mega Millions Super Jackpot for just £1*.

Max your chances on the £321m* Super Jackpot by clicking here

LottoGo.com is licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission for UK customers (For full details of LottoGo.com’s Regulatory Body please see T&Cs) and has more than 1,000,000 players. Gamble Responsibly. www.gambleaware.co.uk

*18+. T&Cs apply. Jackpot and Tier 2-3 winnings will be lower than advertised to match the actual cash value pay-outs made after all relevant deductions, including taxes. LottoGo.com Terms and Conditions apply. Offer available to new players only. Winnings will be divided proportionally between the syndicate group. Each bet is a 1/50th share.

**Lottery betting is making a bet on the result of the official lottery draw — specifically, which lottery balls (numbers) will be drawn. LottoGo.com does not operate a lottery. Members place bets on the outcome of national lotteries. Official lottery tickets and insurance are purchased based on the bets placed so that all winnings are equal to the cash option of national lottery winnings.