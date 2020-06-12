A VILE rapist has admitted attacking a woman and sexually assaulting another during the Covid-19 lockdown.

James Frost admitted his horrific crimes at Basildon Crown Court yesterday.

It follows an investigation by Essex Police’s South Essex Adult Sexual Abuse Investigations Team.

The team investigated a report that a woman was raped in Southend at about 2am on March 27, just days after the UK locked down to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Three days later, another woman reported she was sexually assaulted by Frost at about 1am on March 30.

Officers visited 39-year-old Frost at his Kursaal Way home on that day and two officers were attacked while trying to restrain him, the court was told.

Frost admitted one count of rape and another sexual offence and two counts of common assault on an emergency worker when he appeared before the court. He was remanded ahead of his sentence on Thursday, August 13.

PC Caroline Thrower, who led the investigation into Frost, said: “Frost has admitted serious sexual offences against two women in Southend following the evidence that we put forward to the court.

“We’ve continued to support both women, who have bravely assisted us throughout our investigations and the case.

“Yesterday, Frost was remanded in prison ahead of a likely custodial sentence in coming months.”

Essex Police’s officers are available to support any victims or alleged victims of sexual assault.

Anyone with concerns about sexual crimes can report it to police on 101 or call the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555111.

People can also report it online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Victims can also contact the Survivors’ Trust charity, an umbrella agency for victims of rape and sexual abuse who have been helping victims for 15 years.

Call the charity on 08088 010818 or visit their website at www.thesurvivorstrust.org.