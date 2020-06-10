Monday, June 1

IN service training (INSET) today. Last evening, I had planned to draft a letter to the parents who had accepted my offer to return their nursery, reception and Year one children to school tomorrow. The letter would have reminded them of the final arrangements. Staff have been working continually over the past three weeks, including through the holiday, to prepare for this event. They have been brilliant, as always, determined to do their best for the school. Instead, I wrote a different letter. A letter informing parents that I will be deferring that decision until further notice.

I had said all along that I would re-open for the priority year groups when the government said the five tests had been met. The PM made his announcement last Thursday that those five tests had indeed been met. He also announced a number of other measures to relax the lockdown. From Thursday evening onwards I became increasingly concerned as the PM’s decision was questioned from a range of sources.

1. The Government had admitted we are still at level four. This was not made clear on Thursday. In fact, it came out that Chris Whitty, the chief scientific advisor to the Government, stopped the PM from downgrading the risk from level four to level three.

2. The Independent SAGE group (led by a former government chief scientific advisor) feel that too much is being relaxed at the same time and recommended waiting until June 15.

3. Last night, senior public health officials (Association of Directors of Public Health) lobbied the Government to delay the easing of lockdown. The President of ADPH wrote: “Now is the time for steady leadership, careful preparation and measured steps. The ADPH is calling for full implementation of all phase two measures to be delayed until further consideration of the ongoing trends in infection rates and the R level gives more confidence about what the impact of these will be. There also must be a renewed drive to promote the importance of handwashing, social distancing and self-isolating if symptomatic, positive for Covid, or a contact of someone who is. And, additional assurance is required that the NHS Test and Trace System will be able to cope with the scale of the task.”

In my letter, I informed parents that, as headteacher of the school, with a duty of care to all the children and staff, I do not feel that the time has yet been reached where more children should be admitted back.

I am not a medical scientist, nor am I a politician. But I do feel like I am piggy in the middle. I feel that we should continue to be guided by the science and the science suggests we should remain cautious. While we remain at level four, I would now rather wait to see what effect the relaxation of lockdown in society has on the R number and the infection rate.

I knew that parents who are trying to return to work would find my decision really unhelpful while others may simply disagree with my decision. But I did also consider that less than half of the parents had signed up for their children to return. Parental confidence is not yet there for most families. I invited parents to let me know their views.

Staff were briefed at 9am, in the open air, well spaced out across the infant courtyard. I received a phone call from the local authority Standards and Excellent Partner (SEP) who needed to talk to me about my decision. A Teams Meeting was scheduled for the afternoon.

Emails came in from parents through the day, all positive. These are typical –

“You can’t please everyone, but you can protect everyone. Of course we want to go back to work but things have to be right.”

“Two weeks ago we entertained the idea of possibly sending (our children) back to school. However, we were not 100% over our original decision. Receiving your email this morning was most reassuring.”

The conversation with my SEP lasted 100 minutes. He needed to provide a report to the Director of Education. He needed to establish that I had exercised due diligence?

In the evening I had a Zoom Meeting with governors. I was able to tell them that the LA would not be taking action against the school or governors. There was overall backing from them for my decision and a strong commitment to support me but they rightly wanted to know what would happen next. I said we needed some time to see how things developed around the country and we agreed to meet again on June 11. If the scientists announce that the risk has gone down to level three, then I would let the youngest pupils back.

Tuesday, June 2

KEY worker children returned to school, prepared for the new regime. Yellow dots, 2m apart everywhere. Adventure play equipment taped off. Parents had to sign the new Home School Accord, showing they and their children understood and would follow the new rules.

We have five key worker bubble groups with ten children maximum in each and staff remaining faithful to their bubble and not mixing with other children and staff. This arrangement, one of the key requirements of the hierarchy of controls, completely limits staff distribution as each bubble has to be completely independent. No, sending children to see the office staff for first aid. This must be done by the bubble staff only. MDAs (midday Assistants) can’t supervise the whole playground, just one bubble, with each bubble confined to a playground zone to prevent mixing. The staff: pupil ratio is excessive. All bubbles are equipped with cleaning products, new pedal bins, paper towels, PPE, first aid kits. They will keep their rooms spotless and the site manager will clean all toilets, light switches and door handles twice a day.

Everything will be thoroughly cleaned again by the cleaning team after school, every day.

Wednesday, June 3

THE views of the staff are that the new arrangements worked as we had hoped and the children coped well. Social distancing for young children is never going to be respected 100 per cent of the time but the bubble system did limit those interactions.

Thursday, June 4

TEACHERS continue to manage the home learning systems and they and the support staff continue with the Keeping in Touch (KIT) phone calls. Incredibly time consuming but worthwhile. Parental feedback from these calls remains appreciative of the home learning and KIT calls and supportive of my decision.

Friday, June 5

UNEVENTFUL day. Let us hope the weekend sees encouraging news from around the country and from the local area, too.