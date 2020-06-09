LUCKY Ryan Seymour is the proud owner of a new set of wheels.

The 34-year-old won the BMW 123D 2ltr twin turbo car, worth more than £4,000, after winning a competition organised by Constable’s Automotive Repair Specialist Ltd, in Stanway.

The car previously belonged to managing director Clive Constable but he decided to give it away after selling prize draw tickets for £20 each.

The draw was made on Friday afternoon, using a a random number generator and shown live on Facebook.

There were 193 entries.

"A big thank you to everyone who entered our competition," said Mr Constable.

"We're so grateful for the support we've received over our first two and half years in business and we know it's getting stronger day by day, with all our returning customers.

"The competition has been a great opportunity to give something back to the community."

After recent bad luck with vehicles, Mr Seymour, who lives in Stanway, said he was 'over the moon' and had 'never won anything before'.

He also couldn’t wait to show off the vehicle to two of his workmates who also entered the competition.