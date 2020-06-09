FORMER Colchester United chief executive Steve Bradshaw shared some tales from the boardroom after taking part in a new football podcast.

Coaching From the Sofa was launched to help footy fans get their fix during the lockdown.

Shane Lord and Rob Harvey, both coaches at Colchester and District Sunday League side Great Oakley, have joined forces with referee Ben Horton-Cooper to produce the weekly podcasts, with a new episode released every Monday.

The trio have put together six so far - the first aired in late April - and other guests have included former Manchester United Premier League-winning midfielder Luke Chadwick.

"It's been great fun," said Mr Lord, an IT consultant who lives in Great Oakley.

"So many of us have missed our sport during the lockdown and the benefits of it are more deep-rooted than people sometimes appreciate.

"It's hugely important and affects people's lives, as well as helping integrate communities.

"That's why Rob and I decided to start the pod, having initially become friends on a coaching course in Beccles.

"We were speaking on the phone every day at the start of the pandemic and thought why not record a podcast, for our players to enjoy?

"Ben, a local referee, was our first guest and since then he's become part of the team.

"We try and keep them light-hearted and stay true to our local links, while attempting to cover a broad range of football topics.

"Steve was brilliant, talking about his time at Colchester.

"He spoke about the community arm of the club and shared a few light-hearted stories, including answering questions about the best boardroom sandwiches!

"Luke was great too and we've also spoken to Mike Carran, a youth-team coach at Little Oakley, and Jon Taylor, from the Colne Football Academy.

"This week's guest is Shaun Malone, from the Channel 4 show Gogglebox. He has a fascinating story to tell about disability football."

The podcasts range in length of up to an hour and there are no plans to stop producing them, even when the virus has passed.

"First and foremost, we enjoy doing it," added former Tendring Technology College student Mr Lord.

"Even if no-one listened, it would still be fun and something we'd continue doing.

"The fact the pods are proving so popular, and getting a really positive reaction online, is a huge bonus.

"The episodes have been listened to far and wide, by people all over the world, and there's no reason to stop now.

"There are so many more angles still to explore."

Coaching From the Sofa is available on Spotify, TuneIn and Apple Podcasts.