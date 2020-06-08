A SUPER-FIT dad raised funds for his daughter's pre-school by completing an energy-sapping cycle ride and run.

Dan Hiskey, 33, clocked up 100 miles on his bike before managing a 10km run - in the process raising around £2,000 for Tiptree Pre-School Playgroup.

The charity is close to his heart as daughter Alyvia, four, goes there and 20-month-old son Freddie starts in January.

Having initially set himself a target of £500, he soon got to £750 and then an impressive £1,300.

With his employer pledging to add £500, Mr Hiskey is well on his way to raising £2,000.

"I don't feel I've done anything special," he said after last Saturday's fundraiser.

"Cycling and running are what I love to do in my free time but it's the people who have donated and raised all the money that have done the hard work.

"I know it's been a stressful, worrying time for everyone at the pre-school, so hopefully this has helped relieve a bit of a headache for them.

"As an early years charity, they rely on fundraising to provide resources for the children and have been hard-hit over the past couple of months with reduced fee income because of the pandemic.

"They are not able to apply for government support packages, either, so fundraising is more important than ever.

"People have really bought into it and been touched by the story.

"Maybe it's something lots of people can relate to, especially parents with young children at a pre-school, and we're very grateful."

Mr Hiskey, married to Danielle, pulled on his running shoes straight after the bike ride and finished at the pre-school's Milldene Site in Barbook Lane.

A crowd of around 40 people, including members of staff, gathered to see him home.

His cycle loop took in Dedham, Manningtree, Mistley, Harwich, Frinton, Clacton and Colchester again before following the back road towards Maldon.

"It went really well and physically I felt fine," said Mr Hiskey, who lives in Rectory Road, Tiptree.

"I'm a keen cyclist anyway and the motivation of riding for a cause so close to my heart spurred me on. It gave me extra adrenaline.

"I didn't expect so many people to be there at the end, though. It was quite a sight.

"One of the things that really helped me was cycling the last 20 miles with my friend Philippe Bilby.

"He wasn't able to join me for the whole thing as he's just become a dad.

"Those last few miles could have been pretty painful but having him there alongside me took my mind off it.

"We chatted away and suddenly the home straight was in sight.

"It makes a huge difference when you've got someone to count the miles down with."

Tiptree Pre-School Playgroup has been running since 1962 and runs two setting for more than 80 children.

Mr Hiskey's donation will be used to buy equipment, toys and games, as well as to help fund the costs for staff personal protective equipment and adapting the pre-school for when it re-opens.