CHILDREN are being urged to put their thinking caps on and come up with a good name for a "mummy duck".

The duck and her 20 adorable ducklings featured in last Monday's Gazette after setting up home in a garden in Tiptree.

They waddled into Trudy and Simon Gilson's garden in early April, taking a liking to the peace and tranquility, and have since become an online hit, with Trudy posting regular updates - photos and video footage - on the Tiptree Community Group Facebook page.

Now she has had an idea to let children get creative and name the mum.

"It looks like the ducks are here to stay," she said.

"Trying to name all 21 is going to be an impossible task but I do think mummy duck is worthy of a name.

"I was thinking of getting children to send their best pictures and names in.

"Then we'll pick a winner who, in turn, gets to come round and see them and feed them.

"I thought it might be something nice for the children, who have been stuck in for so long, and obviously we’ll abide by social distancing regulations."

Trudy and Simon feed the ducks every day and say they have become like "part of the family".

Their online posts have been very popular on Facebook.

"It’s due to the amazing, positive response I’ve had on the Tiptree Community Group page that the ducks have become such celebrities," added Trudy.

Any children interested in sending in pictures or coming up with a name for the duck can email matt.plummer@newsquest.co.uk