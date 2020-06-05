AN inspiring volunteer has taken to the internet in order to stay connected with members of a popular community group.

Jeanette Lynes is a key figure at Colchester’s Warm and Toasty Club, which was set up to help social isolation among older people.

The National Lottery-funded group was established in 2014 and supports over-60s through music, art and history, including weekly Memory Afternoons.

These befriending and conversation sessions usually feature live entertainment but the coronavirus pandemic means it is impossible to physically spend time with members at the moment.

However, instead, they are taking the form of weekly live broadcasts to ensure those in need still get their fix of nostalgia.

"It’s lovely to be a co-host and continue to spend Friday afternoons in such wonderful company, albeit virtually, and to read the comments as the people watching join and write in," said Jeanette.

"Although there’s no need for me to make loads of teas and coffees anymore, I find and read poems each week and am proud to be the official adjudicator of the ‘biscuit/sweet of the week’ feature.

"As well as the online broadcasts, I keep in touch with some of the regulars.

"I've become Facebook friends with those that have that resource and there are a few people that are not on the internet that I speak to on the phone.

"As the lockdown eases, I've spoken to some of them about the possibility of me visiting them at their homes, at a safe distance, outside.

"The thought of this seems to make them very happy and, although we can’t share the usual hugs, it will be wonderful to see their smiling faces.

"It’s these kind of positive thoughts that keep us all going."

Kind-hearted Jeanette's contribution has been publicised by the National Lottery, to coincide with Volunteers’ Week, which runs until Sunday.

She previously supported the group with afternoon teas and fish and chip lunches, in addition to chatting to members of the group.

"I first starting helping Johnno Casson, who organises the Memory Afternoons, with the Warm and Toasty Club back in 2014, at the showcase events held at Colchester Arts Centre," added Jeanette.

"I was delighted when he asked for my help at various retirement establishments, too, and I've loved every minute spent with our guests and visitors.

"I feel lucky that I've got the time to spend with them and honoured to become part of their weekly lives.

"I lost my parents and grandparents many years ago and some of the gap left by their passing is filled with spending happy times and hearing the memories of our older folk that come to the Memory Afternoons."

The National Lottery recently announced that charities and organisations affected by the unprecedented impact of the coronavirus outbreak in the UK would be given access to a comprehensive package of support of up to £600 million of repurposed money. This is all thanks to National Lottery players.