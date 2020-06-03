TWO new deaths of patients who tested positive for coronavirus have been confirmed at the trust which runs Colchester Hospital, latest figures show.

It brings the death toll at the East Suffolk and North Essex Trust to 335 since the start of the outbreak.

Both patients died on June 1.

Across the county a further six patients have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

The latest NHS England figures show the patients died at four different trusts in Essex.

The deaths were registered in the 24 hours up to 5pm on Monday.

A further 179 people, who tested positive for coronavirus have died at hospitals in England.

They were aged between 12 and 97 years old and four of the patients did not have underlying heath conditions.

It brings the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 27,044.

In Colchester the number of people to have tested positive for Covid-19 now stands at 376.

In Tendring it is 347.