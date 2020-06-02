A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a van smashed into house in Clacton.

Police were called to Chantry Close after a van crashed into the front of a home on Tuesday afternoon.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to the incident.

The collision left major damage to the front of the house and severed a gas main.

It is understood the driver was not seriously hurt in the crash, but a man was subsequently taken to hospital.

A second man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Lisa Jolly, who lives in nearby London Road, was shocked to see the aftermath of the crash.

"I live about 300 yards away and came home to find the road blocked," she said.

"Seeing a van in the front of a house was shocking.

"The impact has taken out the front of the house, including the downstairs loo.

"I couldn't see much else as the fire and police were there - the van was still there at about 10.55pm."

"I was told by a PCSO that the driver has been taken to Colchester Hospital."

A spokesman for Essex Police said the van collided with the house at around 4.50pm.

"The electricity had been turned off for a number of homes in the area and engineers are on site," he said.

"Drivers are asked to avoid the area where possible.

"Two men have been arrested. A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

"A second man his 30s was arrested on suspicion of GBH. Both remain in custody."

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said two crews from Clacton were called to the scene.

A spokesman said: "Crews were called to Chantry Close after a van collided with a house.

"When crews arrived the driver was safety out of the van, but the gas mains outside the house had been severed. "Crews worked with UK Power Network to ensure there was no gas leak and the scene was safe."

Firefighters left the scene at 6.35pm.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 952 of June 2.

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.