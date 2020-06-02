Police officers were left "appalled" after three people ignored social distancing to drive 50 miles for a McDonald's.

Officers stopped the car - which had a driver and two passengers - in Chelmsford.

It was established all three had travelled from Grays to Chelmsford for a McDonald's.

Not all people in the car were from the same household.

In a Tweet the Chelmsford and Maldon Police team said: "Appalled last night after stopping a vehicle that appeared lost in Chelmsford City Centre.

"Driver and two passengers spoken to. All three had travelled from Grays to Chelmsford for a McDonald’s.

"This is not social distancing and the government guidelines state specifically that you should not be in a car with someone from another household.

"Travelling 50 miles for McDonald’s is not essential travel.

"These people were dealt with accordingly and sent on their way home."