A further six deaths of patients who tested positive for coronavirus have been confirmed at Essex’s hospital trusts.

The latest NHS England figures show six more patients have died after contracting the virus at four trusts.

The deaths were registered in the 24 hours up to 5pm on Sunday.

One death has been confirmed at the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust, which runs Colchester Hospital.

A total of 333 patients have now died after contracting the virus at the trust.

Two more patients have died at the Basildon and Thurrock University Hospitals Trust, bringing its total to 275.

There were a further two deaths at the Mid Essex Hospitals Trust and one at the Essex Partnership Trust.

A further 108 people, who tested positive for coronavirus have died at hospitals in England.

Patients were aged between 29 and 99 years old.

It brings the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 26,722.