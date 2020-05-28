A CONVICTED paedophile landed himself a job as a restaurant manager where he worked with 15-year-old girls, despite being banned from ever contacting children.

Timothy Simpson was jailed for four years in 2011 for a string of sexual assaults on a child aged under 13.

Part of his sentence was a sexual offences prevention order which meant he could have no contact with youngsters.

But by 2017 he was managing a Colchester restaurant having not told bosses about his past.

Over the next few months, Simpson worked with two 15-year-olds despite his ban and would send them messages on Whatsapp to discuss shifts,

One of the girls said other members of staff thought they thought Simpson was “pervy” but she understood his banter.

The other girl originally applied for a pot washing job but Simpson said she should work out the front because she was a “bubbly” person.

She said on one occasion he made her uncomfortable which came about when another member of staff said she looked like a boy.

He then looked her up and down and declared that she did not.

The 49-year-old also sent her a picture of spoons in a private message after she complained about polishing them along with a kiss.

Simpson, of Rochford Way, Frinton, admitted four counts of breaching his order and failing to notify police about his address after signing on at a police station four days late.

Steven Levy, mitigating at Chelmsford Crown Court, said there was no sexual motivation in what he did.

“He has at no point behaved in a sexual manner towards either of them,” he said.

Simpson admitted to police he knew one of the girls was under 16, and should have known the other was.

He was sacked when the allegations came to light.

Judge Christopher Morgan jailed him for two years but suspended it for two years. He must also complete a programme for sex offenders and 20 rehabilitation days.

“You behaviour was ambiguous,” he said.

“You were their manager and it was inevitable you would come into contact with them.”