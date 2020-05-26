A FATHER who was given a 1 per cent chance of survival after contracting coronavirus is now home and recovering after battling the virus on a ventilator for 50 days.

Steve Banks, 44, who grew up in Basildon, said he feels so lucky to be alive after also battling heart, kidney and respiratory failure and sepsis.

The construction site manager believes he caught the virus in London where he works.

Father-of-two Steve said: “I started to get sick around March 17, I had a high temperature of 40.2 degrees and a bad cough too.

“It got worse and I was sleeping a lot too. We called an ambulance on March 23 and they told me to self isolate.

“On March 25 my wife got very panicky and we called an ambulance and I was taken to Basildon Hospital. My oxygen levels kept dropping.

Fighter - Steve after coming out of a coma

“I was then put on a ventilator on March 27 and don’t remember much as I was out cold. I had been transferred to Broomfield Hospital on March 24 and had taken a downturn and was given a one per cent chance of survival.

“I had also suffered heart, kidney and respiratory failure and sepsis as well as pneumonia. I was put on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation which drained the blood from my body to clean it out.

“It was a last chance swoop to help save me.

“I also had a tracheotomy on April 4. Everyone I speak to says it is a miracle that I am alive.”

Mr Banks, who now lives in East Tilbury, was moved to Brentwood Community Hospital for rehabilitation and psychotherapy.

He said staff at Broomfield Hospital stood and clapped and cheered as he left.

He said: “My family were destroyed and had written letters to say goodbye as they didn’t think I was going to make it home.

“It was so difficult for them all. My wife is caring for me and her and my children have not left my side.

“I came home on May 20 and it’s difficult at the moment but I am getting movement back slowly.

“I cannot walk unaided and have lost so much muscle mass and am half the man I was before.

“I feel battered and can’t overexert myself and am now dreading going out because of the after effects of all this.”

The construction worker said the NHS and hospital staff were just amazing and he wants to thank them for all the care they gave him.