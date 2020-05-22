ENGINEERS have installed a banner to thank NHS workers while completing maintenance works on railway tracks near Manningtree.

Embankment works were carried out on the London to Norwich line to protect the tracks by preventing vegetation and debris falling onto the line.

Maintenance works were much needed as the embankment has eroded and became unstable, which posed a risk to passing trains.

Network Rail’s contractors, Taziker, installed netting across the embankment which will prevent this from happening and put the banner up at the same time.

The historic Hedingham Castle has also been lit up again to celebrate the NHS.

The Norman keep was bathed in the colours of the rainbow to mark the Clap for Carers event.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “Our teams are busy carrying out crucial works to keep the rail network running safely and reliably.

“The vital work on this key line into London will reduce delays and cancellations of services for those who need to travel now and improve the reliability of the network for when more passengers return in the future.”

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia’s managing director, said the works will improve punctuality.

“This is great news for those who are currently making essential journeys and for those who will travel in the future,” he said.

“We would like to thank customers for their patience, and both Network Rail and Greater Anglia staff for their continued hard work and dedication in keeping the railway running.”

Vegetation and drainage work also took place and new fencing was installed to help keep the embankment safe from future erosion.

The government advice is to only travel if it is necessary and anyone who does need to make an essential journey should use a face covering.