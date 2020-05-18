THE number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Essex has risen to 3,754.

Public Health England's latest figures show 3,084 tests have now returned positive results in the Essex County Council region, with 356 in Southend and 314 in Thurrock.

This has risen from 3,673 on Friday, up 81.

In Colchester, there have now been 358 confirmed cases, Southend 356 and Basildon 470.

There have been 306 confirmed cases in Tendring and 226 in Braintree.

Some 246,406 people across the UK have tested positive for coronavirus, with 34,796 having died.

The number of deaths has increased by 160 since yesterday.