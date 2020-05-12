EXTRA trains will be added to Greater Anglia services to help commuters maintain social distancing measures as they return to work.
From Monday, the operator will run an amended Saturday timetable, which will see more trains on the Great Eastern Main Line from Colchester, Clacton and Southend to London.
The Norwich-London intercity service, will continue to run once an hour, but during peak periods will not call at Colchester or Chelmsford running non-stop between Manningtree and Stratford.
Passengers at Colchester will be served by three trains per hour and at Chelmsford by four trains per hour on the Great Eastern Main Line.
Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “Government advice is still to avoid public transport, so please only travel with us if your journey is absolutely essential.
“We are continuously monitoring passenger numbers to make sure customers can continue to follow Government and Public Health England guidelines on social distancing wherever possible.
“Our top priority is customers and staff can travel safely while the coronavirus outbreak persists."
Additional cleaning of high contact areas will take place and customers are encouraged to purchase tickets online or using the Greater Anglia app.
Mr Burles added: "If that’s not possible then please use contactless payment on our ticket vending machines.
“We have marked up our trains and stations with tape and markings to help customers to socially distance. A one door in and one door out system may be in operation on some trains or stations, please look or listen out for instructions from our staff.
“There are other ways that customers can help us to keep them safe – please consider starting or finishing work earlier or later so that not everyone is travelling at the same time.
“The Government is also advising people to wear a face covering when using public transport.”
The revised timetable is as follows:
Every 20 minutes
Southend Victoria-Liverpool Street
Half-hourly
Stansted Airport-Liverpool Street
Cambridge-Liverpool Street
Hertford East-Liverpool Street
Ipswich-Liverpool Street (plus Norwich to London services)
Hourly
Bishops Stortford-Stratford
Meridian Water-Stratford
Norwich-Liverpool Street (not calling at Colchester or Chelmsford during peak hours)
Clacton-Liverpool Street
Braintree-Liverpool Street
Harwich-Manningtree
Walton-Colchester via Colchester Town
Southminster-Wickford
Sudbury-Marks Tey
Norwich-Sheringham, Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth and Cambridge/Stansted Airport
Ipswich-Felixstowe, Lowestoft, and Cambridge
Two-hourly
Ipswich-Peterborough
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment