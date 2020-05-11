A new document has outlined when businesses could potentially get back to work as the UK prepares to ease some of its restrictions.

The document, which comes as the UK death toll neared 37,000, also said one household may in future be allowed to join up with one other as a way of easing the long-term restrictions on people's lives.

The Government is also examining "how to enable people to gather in slightly larger groups to better facilitate small weddings" and outlined guidance on face coverings as well as cultural and sporting events.

July 4 appears to be the magic date for a number of "remaining businesses".

The document states the ambition is to "open at least some of the remaining businesses and premises that have been required to close, including personal care [such as hairdressers and beauty salons], hospitality [such as food service providers, pubs and accommodation], public places [such as places of worship] and leisure facilities [like cinemas].

Every business will need to meet "Covid secure" guidelines and some may not meet the requirement.