TRAINS and stations are set to become cleaner and safer amid the coronavirus pandemic with the unveiling of a new weapon to fight the virus.

Greater Anglia has invested in two special fogging guns to spray and sanitise large areas.

The guns emit a cloud of cleaning chemicals which kill different types of viruses which is a quicker, efficient and more effective method of cleaning the trains.

Greater Anglia, which runs trains from Essex into London Liverpool Street, has stepped up its cleaning of trains and stations since the outbreak especially in high contact areas such as grab rails, door buttons and handles and ticket gates.

The virus has had a dramatic effect on public transport with many being advised to avoid using trains and buses.

For those who still use the service, Greater Anglia is running a reduced timetable to help key workers making essential journeys.