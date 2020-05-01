POLICE have arrested a man in connection with a burglary at Colchester Zoo...but are still hunting for two more people.

The admissions office was broken into at 2.30am on January 31.

A safe containing a four-figure sum of cash was taken while damage worth a five-figure sum was caused.

Police issued an appeal earlier this month.

A 29 year-old man from Colchester was arrested on April 23 on suspicion of burglary and attempted burglary and subsequently released under investigation.

But police still need to identify two other men pictured.

If you recognise them or have any information about the break-in call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/16586/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.