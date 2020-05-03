Some of the most popular names for babies born in 2020 so far have been revealed.

Website Nameberry has revealed the top names - and there are some new monikers topping the list.

The most popular name for a little girl so far in 2020 is Luna.

Popular names such as Olivia and Charlotte still feature in the top ten.

According to Nameberry three new girls’ names entered the top 10 in this first tally of 2020 - Ava, Eloise, and Eleanor.

On the boys’ side, the biblical Asher has taken the number one spot from last year’s top boy name Milo, which moves down to number two.

Arlo, Levi and Leo joined the top ten list.

Top 10 Girl Names 2020

Luna Aurora Maeve Olivia Isla Ava Charlotte Ophelia Eloise Eleanor

Top 10 Boy Names 2020

Asher Milo Oliver Levi Silas Atticus Theodore Jasper Leo Arlo

Nameberry has suggested trends for 2020 will inlcude names beginning with vowels, two syllable names, names beginning Lu and girls names starting with the letter M.