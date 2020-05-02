Data from NHS England shows which days saw the most deaths at hospitals across Essex as a result of coronavirus.

To date more than 900 people have lost their lives at the trusts which runs hospitals in the county.

According to the data the most deadly day for the East Suffolk and North Essex Trust was on Wednesday April 8 when 16 patients lost their lives.

The second worst day so far was on Friday April 17 when 14 people died, this was followed by 13 people losing their lives on April 12.

The deadliest day at Basildon and Thurrock Hospitals Trust occurred on March 30 when 15 people died.

It is followed by 14 people losing their lives on April 12 and 12 people on April 8.

At Southend Hospital 14 people sadly died on April 7 – the worst day for the trust.

The second worst day so far was on April 8 when 12 people died and is followed by April 1 when eight people passed away.

At the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow 13 people lost their lives on April 11.

The day with the second highest death toll was on April 7 when 12 people lost their lives.

It was followed by April 15 when nine people died.

At the Mid Essex Hospitals Trust the day with the highest death toll was April 6 when nine people died.

Seven people died on both April 11 and 24 – the second and third worst days.