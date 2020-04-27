A POP-UP centre testing essential workers for Covid-19 will open at a leisure centre tomorrow.

The army has set up at mobile testing unit at Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles.

Military personnel will collect swabs which are then sent to labs for testing, with results due in 48 hours.

The centre will begin operations tomorrow and be in place for three days.

People can only get tested with an appointment, which can be booked online. However for tomorrow key workers can turn up with their ID to get a test.

Only essential workers, or members of their household, with symptoms can be tested.

Neil Stock, Tendring Council leader, said: “Though we are not carrying out the testing ourselves we are pleased to support our partners in the health service and the military as they carry out this important work.

“The testing strategy will support people to get a diagnosis, and if negative help key workers back into their roles to support others during these difficult times.”

To book a test visit self-referral.test-for-coronavirus.service.gov.uk/.