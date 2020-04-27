HEALTH Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a new life assurance scheme for the families of frontline staff who die with coronavirus.

He told the Downing Street briefing that 82 NHS workers and 16 social care staff had died so far.

Speaking at the daily briefing at Number 10, Mr Hancock said: “I feel a deep personal sense of duty that we must care for their loved ones.

“Today, I am able to announce that the Government is setting up a life assurance scheme for NHS and social care frontline colleagues.

“Families of staff who die from coronavirus in the course of their essential frontline work will receive a £60,000 payment.

“Of course, nothing replaces the loss of a loved one but we want to do everything we can to support families who are dealing with this grief.”

Mr Hancock added that the Government was looking at other frontline professions who did not have access to a life assurance scheme.

He said: “As a Government, we are looking closely at other professions that work on the front line against coronavirus, who also do not have access to such schemes, to see where this may be required.”

Mr Hancock also announced some NHS services which had been paused due to the coronavirus outbreak will be restored from today.

He said: “As the number of hospitalisations from coronavirus begins to fall, I can announce that, starting [on Tuesday], we will begin the restoration of other NHS services - starting with the most urgent, like cancer care and mental health support.

“The exact pace of the restoration will be determined by local circumstances on the ground, according to local need and according to the amount of coronavirus cases that that hospital is having to deal with.”

Meanwhile. chief medical officer for England Prof Chris Whitty said the country is not “consistently” past the peak of coronavirus deaths.

He said there was an “artificial drop” over the weekend typically seen because of lower notification rates.

“Nevertheless the trend overall ... is a gradual decline but we’re definitely not consistently past the peak across the whole country at this point in time,” he added.