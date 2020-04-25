A SURVEY has revealed the most popular places to raise a family in Essex.

Compare the Market analysed its database to discover which areas in the UK have the highest percentage of married couples with kids and single people.

In total 10 million marital statuses from across the UK were considered and used to work out were people lived to bring up a family.

In Essex Brentwood topped the list followed by Uttlesford and Epping Forest.

Thurrock was fourth followed by Colchester and Harlow.

The most popular areas to raise a family in Essex

Area % of families with kids

1. Brentwood 17.60%

2. Uttlesford 17.50%

3. Epping Forest 17.20%

4. Thurrock 17.10%

5. Colchester 16.90%

6. Harlow 16.40%

7. Basildon 16.20%

8. Chelmsford 16.00%

9. Braintree 15.80%

10. Rochford 15.40%

11. Southend-on-Sea 14.80%

12. Maldon 14.60%

13. Castle Point 13.70%

14. Tendring 12.30%