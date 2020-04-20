MAJOR supermarkets have started a recruitment drive because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month thousands of temporary staff took up roles at all the major supermarkets, with the demand being so high that people reported being asked to start work hours after they had applied.

The unprecedented demands on stock due to panic buying have now lessened as supermarkets brought in limits to the number of essential items allowed per customer.

Many of these emergency jobs have now been filled, but stores are still working to keep healthy stock levels on their shelves.

This means there are plenty of short term and full time jobs available.

If you’re hunting for a supermarket role, have a look at your local supermarket's website.

Here is a roundup of all the new jobs at Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury's and Lidl right now:

Tesco

Right now, Tesco are looking for full time customer delivery drivers to work 37.5 hours a week on a "competitive salary".

They are also advertising for six-month fixed term building maintenance and refrigerator engineer roles who will need a City and Guild’s qualification to be successful.

You can also apply for a temporary customer assistant position or to be a Tesco team shift leader on a full time basis.

Morrisons

There are various temporary customer assistant jobs going with Morrisons for night workers.

You’ll need to be over 18 to work nights and this role is paid by the hour.

The advert doesn’t specify but this is likely to be a stock keeping role.

Morrisons also have floristry and pharmacist roles at some of their larger stores.

Sainsbury’s

For those looking for managerial positions, Sainbury’s are recruiting for a number of full-time customer and trading managers.

This role is paid between £22,000 and £27,000 requiring someone that can lead a large team.

Lidl

Lidl have various roles advertised, including on their two year graduate programmes.

Graduates can expect to receive £37,000 a year and gain a Level 4 qualification.

Another opportunity with Lidl is for a full-time IT service management administrator which pays £22,000 a year