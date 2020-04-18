COMMUNITIES and Local Government Secretary, Robert Jenrick, says he has "made it clear" to councils that all parks must remain open after some closed their gates in recent weeks.

But at the daily Downing Street press briefing, he warned people must abide by social-distancing rules, and not congregate in the green spaces.

He said lockdown measures were harder for those without gardens or open spaces and that "people need parks", saying they needed to be accessible for "the health of the nation".

Mr Jenrick thanked 99-year-old Captain Tom Moore for his fundraising efforts for the NHS, stating: "We have all been humbled by the gestures, large and small, by people across the country to show support for those working so hard to protect the NHS and save lives.

"None more so than Captain Tom Moore, who has raised an astonishing £23 million this week for NHS charities.

"I can't think of a more worthy person to be the guest of honour at the opening of the new Nightingale Hospital in Harrogate next week."

Mr Jenrick said he is "very proud" of the effort of councils to help vulnerable people in their own areas, including securing safe accommodation for rough sleepers.

Southend and Basildon council have taken steps to ensure all rough sleepers are looked after during the crisis.

"And our plan to protect rough sleepers has resulted in over 90% being offered safe accommodation," Mr Jenrick said.

Mr Jenrick added: "Of course, this is not the end of rough sleeping. There is still a great deal of work to be done. And my department and I will be at the heart of that."

On the subject of high streets and local businesses, he said: "I'm delighted that so many cafes and restaurants and other businesses have taken up the opportunity to switch to offering delivery, take away, and click-and-collect services.

"This expands the supply of food available to people, alongside the supermarkets, as well as allowing businesses that would otherwise have closed to remain open and to keep paying their staff."