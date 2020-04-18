BRANSTON has recalled some jars of pickle over fears of contamination from plastic packaging.

In a message to customers, Branston said: "We wanted to let you know that as a precaution we have recalled some Branston sweet pickle products due to possible contamination from plastic packaging.

"The health and safety of our consumers is always our number one priority and we believe you should be able to enjoy our products in perfect condition.

"If you have bought one of the affected products, do not consume it but return it to store for a full refund. We are very sorry that on this occasion we may have disappointed you."

The products involved in the recall are:

Branston Squeezy Smooth Pickle 355g, best before Jan 2022

Branston Smooth Pickle 370g, best before Jan 2022/Feb 2022

Branston Small Chunk Pickle 520g, best before Feb 2022/Mar 2022

Branston Small Chunk Pickle 360g best before Feb 2022

Branston Original Pickle 360g best before Jan 2022

Branston Original Pickle 520g best before Jan 2022/Feb 2022

Branston Original Pickle 310g best beforeJan 2022/Feb 2022

Branston Original Pickle 280g best before Jan 2022.

No other products are affected.

The quickest way to receive a full refund is to return your purchase to the shop you bought it from or you can call our Consumer Care team and provide them with the product codes which you will find on the lid and they will be able to issue a full refund. Call 0800 157 7032 Monday – Friday, 9am – 5pm.