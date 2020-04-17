RETIRED police officers are being called up to get back out on the beat to help crack crime in the Covid-19 crisis.

Former and retired officers are being urged to return to our streets to help combat crime during the coronavirus outbreak.

Essex Police is now calling out for the workers to take up roles to help ease pressure on the force.

Mick Thwaites, 64, former divisional commander for Southend Police, said: “These people have tremendous skills and this is a resource the force should tap into. I was wondering if it was going to.

“The Metropolitan Police has taken back about 5,000. Many will have retired early and still more than able to help out and we all should be doing our bit.”

Retired officers should be those who left the force no more than five years ago. There are a number of roles available including volunteer support roles, opportunities in the special constabulary and regular police officer roles.

Dan Nelson, Tory shadow councillor for community safety said: “I agree this is a short term answer to help, but it must not become a long term recruitment scheme.

“Pressures have increased on the force so this is not a bad thing to bring back officers, and if they want to join we should snap their hands off.

“We need to be careful they are brought up to date with any changes in the law and enforcement.”

Del Thomas, 38, who patrols Southend’s streets as a street pastor, said: “Former officers would be well skilled and qualified and much better than other volunteers without such knowledge.

“These workers will also know the issues and activity in specific areas.”

A force spokesman said: “Opportunities are available for former officers and staff to protect and serve our county.

"Whilst no one knows how long we will have to respond to this situation, we do know that many of our former police officers and police staff will want to come back and help protect and serve Essex.”

See www.essex.police.uk