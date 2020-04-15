ELDERLY residents could be left with no-one to help them during the remainder of the pandemic after a charity temporarily axed its homecare service.

Age UK Essex offers Home Help for vulnerable people across the county who are still living in their own properties.

This includes residents who may struggle with certain aspects of day-to-day life and therefore need a bit of assistance.

More specifically, the service is designed to help people with getting in and out of bed, bathing and washing, preparing meals and cleaning.

As part of the scheme, the organisation also usually fits equipment such as stairlifts and bath seats, as well as making vital adaptations.

In light of the coronavirus outbreak, however, and following Government advice, the charity’s bosses have now made the tough decision to suspend its Home Help service.

Diane Nicola, chief executive for Age UK Essex, said: “Please be assured the decision to suspend the Home Help service has not been taken lightly and has been given much consideration.

“Our main priority is to protect our clients and our staff, and to continue to keep people safe and well in their own home, whilst providing support where we can.”

According to a statement published on the charity’s website, bosses hope to have the homecare service back up and running by June.

In the meantime, provisions are also being put in in place to provide emergency food parcels to clients who are in need.

Care teams and volunteers will also be making wellbeing calls to see if isolated clients are managing OK alone.

If they aren’t, however, it is unknown what action the charity will decide to take.

Ms Nicola added: “We have been working hard to put new temporary measures in place which clients may find helpful.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and will contact our clients as soon as we are able to resume our usual level of service.”