MORE than £700 million of historic debt accrued by NHS trusts in Essex will be written off amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In total £13 billion of NHS debt across the UK will be scrapped as part of a wider package of NHS reforms.

The Government found some NHS trusts had taken out loans to plug financial gaps in their day-to-day or capital budgets.

It means 107 trusts have an average of £100 million revenue debt each, with the two trusts with the highest debts reaching a combined total of more than £1 billion.

In Essex, the hospitals trusts had £749,354,000 in debt.

The East Suffolk and North Essex Trust, which runs Colchester Hospital, is among those severely in the red but under the announcement it will have £192,681,000 in debt written off.

Mid Essex Hospital Trust will have £195 million debt scrapped, Basildon and Thurrock £151 million and Southend £59 million.

The Princess Alexandra Hospital Trust in Harlow will have £150 million written off.

Across the East of England 12 trusts have had £1.7 billion written off.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “As we tackle this crisis, nobody in our health service should be distracted by their hospital’s past finances.

“The £13.4 billion debt write off will wipe the slate clean and allow NHS hospitals to plan for the future and invest in vital services.

“I remain committed to providing the NHS with whatever it needs to tackle coronavirus, and the changes to the funding model will give the NHS immediate financial certainty to plan and deliver their emergency response.”

NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens added: “We’ve advocated for and support this pragmatic move which will put NHS hospitals, mental health and community services in a stronger position - not just to respond to the immediate challenges of the global coronavirus pandemic but also in the years ahead to deliver widespread improvements set out in our NHS Long Term Plan.”

Under the new rules set out in a letter to all NHS trusts, should hospitals need extra cash this will be given with equity, rather than needing to borrow from the Government and repay a loan.