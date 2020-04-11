The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Essex has now reached 1697, according to latest reports.

Public Health England confirmed the county recorded a increase of 130 on yesterday's figure.

Of the total, 1,331 cases have now been recorded in the Essex County Council authority area, 194 in Southend and 172 in Thurrock.

In the UK collectively, 78,991 people have now tested positive for Covid-19.

A total of 9,875 of those hospitalised in the UK having tested positive for coronavirus, have sadly died.