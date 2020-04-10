HEALTH bosses in north Essex are urging patients to still seek care from their GP if they need it despite the Coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Hasan Chowhan, chairman of North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said despite the current situation GP practices are still open for business for matters unrelated to Covid-19.

Dr Chowhan, who is a GP partner at Creffield Medical Group in Colchester, which includes Creffield Medical Centre, North Hill Medical Group and Layer Road Surgery, said there has been a drop in patients seeking help.

It is feared that people are putting off getting treated or are afraid of catching coronavirus so don’t want to attend GP practices.

Dr Chowhan said he wanted to reassure patients that GPs are still there to help.

He said: “If you’ve got concerns for yourself or a family member around whether they have Covid or not then you should still ring the NHS 111 number or use the online service to do a symptom check - and it will tell you what you need to do.

“But if you’ve not got Covid-related symptoms and it is something you would normally go to your GP with - then we are still open.

“Yes, the doors are closed as we’re restricting people from just walking in, for obvious reasons, but if you ring the number for the GP surgery, someone will answer, you’ll be put on a list and you’ll either speak to a GP or a nurse practitioner.

“We can use video consultations and if we need to bring you in then we will and we’ll see you in a safe way.

“Our biggest concern is that there are people who need help that aren’t seeking it. People are still going to have heart attacks or strokes and for those who are worried about their symptoms, please seek help.

“It’s the same with any symptoms that could be linked to suspected cancer, such as blood in your urine or coughing up blood.”

Dr Chowhan added extra safety measures are in place for patients who are invited in.

He added: “All practices now have adequate or should be getting adequate PPE in place, so that protects the staff.

“But we have also redesigned rooms to make sure there’s minimal clutter and most practices are now thinking about putting masks on patients as well to give them double protection.

“But you’ll be seen by a clinician with the right safety equipment - and we’re respecting social distancing, making sure you’re not sitting too close to people.

“We have seen a drop in the number of people seeking help and advice.

“Some of that might be because people are in isolation in their own homes - or a misunderstanding that they think we’re shut.

“You don’t need to be scared of seeking advice from your general practice.

“If you’ve got a health concern, we are still here, so please do get in touch with us.”