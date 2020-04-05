Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests as his coronavirus symptoms persist, Downing Street has said.

No 10 says the move is a precautionary measure. The PM has been suffering from coronavirus for about ten days.

Since testing positive, the PM has been in self-isolation inside his Downing Street flat since.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: "On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

"This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

"The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government's advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives."

Earlier today, Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, said Boris Johnson is "OK" and that the Prime Minister has "very much got his hand on the tiller - but he's still got a temperature".

This morning, the Health Secretary said he did not know whether the PM had been visited by doctors, but said he was "in good spirits".

Last night, the PM's pregnant girlfiend, Carrie Symonds said she had been suffering from coronavirus.

I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend. — Carrie Symonds (@carriesymonds) April 4, 2020

