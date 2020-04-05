The Queen has evoked memories of Britain's Blitz spirit with an inspirational message of hope to families and friends, saying "we'll meet again".

Her Majesty told the nation in a rare national broadcast that if we "remain united and resolute" in the face of the coronavirus outbreak "we will overcome it".

The Queen warned the UK "may have more still to endure" but she referenced Dame Vera Lynne's Second World War anthem, when she said "we will meet again".

Our head of state told the country: "We will succeed - and that success will belong to every one of us."

Speaking from Windsor Castle, the Queen offered a sincere vote of thanks to frontline NHS staff, care workers and others for their selfless work in the face of adversity.

She also underlined the importance of staying at home to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The Queen said: "I also want to thank those of you who are staying at home, thereby helping to protect the vulnerable and sparing many families the pain already felt by those who have lost loved ones.

"Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it."

Dame Vera helped rally the nation during wartime with her songs, especially We'll Meet Again which became a significant tune for servicemen fighting abroad and those at home separated from loved ones.

The Queen, who is from the wartime generation, said: "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."

Turning to her own experiences, the Queen sympathised with those feeling a "painful sense of separation from their loved ones" and described how during the Blitz in 1940 she gave her first radio broadcast to evacuated children.

The then 14-year-old Princess Elizabeth had been sent for safety to Windsor Castle with her sister Princess Margaret, and she called on evacuated youngsters to have courage - telling them she and Margaret knew what it was like to be separated from those they loved.

Acknowledging the changing religious landscape as Christians celebrated Palm Sunday, the Queen said: "And though self-isolating may at times be hard, many people of all faiths, and of none, are discovering that it presents an opportunity to slow down, pause and reflect, in prayer or meditation."

She added: "It reminds me of the very first broadcast I made, in 1940, helped by my sister. We, as children, spoke from here at Windsor to children who had been evacuated from their homes and sent away for their own safety.

"Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones. But now, as then, we know, deep down, that it is the right thing to do."

The broadcast featured footage of NHS frontline staff, workers making deliveries and military personnel helping to construct the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel centre in east London.

Her Majesty said: "The moments when the United Kingdom has come together to applaud its care and essential workers will be remembered as an expression of our national spirit; and its symbol will be the rainbows drawn by children."

The head of state also will acknowledged the "grief" some have experienced, the "financial difficulties" many face and the "enormous changes" the country is enduring.