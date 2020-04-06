A CARE group which provides support and assistance to elderly and vulnerable residents living in their own homes is looking to recruit hundreds of new workers.

CRG Homecare, which provides domiciliary support, has unveiled plans to employ more than 250 new team members.

The hefty recruitment drive has been launched in a bid to meet the growing demand for the company’s services, which has increased as a result of coronavirus.

Many of the service’s users are elderly and classed as high-risk should they become infected with Covid-19, so they need consistent care worker support more than ever.

The company, which has a branch in Clacton, hopes to hire more than 250 care workers over the next three months and is now appealing for members of the public to come forward to help.

No prior experience within the care sector is required, as training will be provided, and roles will range from providing hands-on help and to being someone a resident can talk to.

To apply to become a care worker for CRG Homecare in Clacton, visit crg.uk.com/homecare/apply-now.