A MUM is urging youngsters stuck at home during the coronavirus crisis to take part in a school uniform day for the NHS’s heroes.

School governor Emma Spring is turning the traditional non-uniform day on its head.

She wants schoolchildren to wear their uniforms at home today and pay £1 towards her appeal for the NHS.

Emma is hoping adults working from home will also join in the fun fundraiser.

She said: “The idea is very simple. We often have non-uniform or dress-up days at our schools across the country where children donate £1 to dress up and the funds go to a nominated charity.

“This campaign reverses this concept and asks our children – or adults – across the country to dress up in their school uniforms for the day and donate £1 to the NHS.”

Uniform Day for the NHS Are your little ones taking part today? Send us your pictures to see them in the paper.

Emma, who lives in Burnham, near Maldon, added: “I am a mum and teacher and I have been trying to find a way to help with the coronavirus outbreak, while isolating at home with my children.

“Everyone has been affected by this vicious pandemic - children and adults, schools and businesses.

“We’re all in this together and it is essential for us, as a nation, to unite and support our selfless NHS, without whom, we would see a far greater struggle.

“All donations will go directly to NHS Charities Together.

“Spread the word and get the nation in uniform this Friday.”

To take part and to donate, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/schooluniformday.