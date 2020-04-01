Essex coronavirus cases have risen to 526.

The latest figures show there are 420 cases in the Essex County Council area, a further 44 positive cases in Southend and 62 in Thurrock.

This means the total amount of cases in all of Essex stands at 526, a 53 case rise from 473 cases the day before.

UK has seen its highest day-on-day rise in deaths as a result of coronavirus.

A total of 2,352 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Tuesday, the Department of Health said.

This is up by 563 from 1,789 the day before.

The Department of Health also said that, as of 9am on Wednesday, a total of 152,979 people have been tested of which 29,474 tested positive.

