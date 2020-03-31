A HIGHLY anticipated charity event in which hundreds of cyclists were set to take part has been postponed.

Organisers of Tour de Tendring, which was set to take place next month, have postponed the annual cycling event.

The event, which would have been in its 27th year, sees hundreds of cyclists pedal one of three distances - six, 20 or 60 miles - around the district for charity.

But Alex Porter, Tendring Council cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said postponing the event was the right thing to do.

“We have been in dialogue with Bike Events, who organise the ride on our behalf, and have agreed to postpone the Tour de Tendring in light of the current situation and continuing uncertainty,” Mr Porter said.

“Along with other major sporting events around the country we have agreed to look at rescheduling to the summer or autumn, depending on how quickly we can all beat the coronavirus pandemic, and will continue to review the options available.”

A statement from Bike Events said: “If the Covid-19 pandemic has shown us anything - it’s that it’s going to take all of us pulling together to get through this safe and sound.

“In these strange times we are making new plans.

“Bike Events will be rescheduling all rides due to take place in May and June (Cambridge 100, Tour de Tendring, Hertfordshire 100, Norwich 100 and Suffolk Coast).

“We may also have to reschedule the July events.”

It said if people have signed up to Tour de Tendring they can take part on a new date, yet to be set, transfer to a different ride, substitute a friend in their place, or do the ride in 2021.

“Or, when the dates are released, if cyclists cannot make the ride, they can apply for a refund less an administration charge to cover bank and credit card costs.”

It added: “We sincerely hope the current crisis resolves as early as possible and that we can all return to some kind of normality.

“And so while we’re all waiting for that happy day enjoy the spring and keep cycling in order to stay healthy.”