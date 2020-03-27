PARKING charges have been suspended for critical health and social care workers.

Following an agreement with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, the North Essex Parking Partnership (NEPP) has suspended charges for key NHS workers.

The plan means NHS staff will not have to pay to park in council car parks or at the roadside whilst carrying out their frontline duties.

NEPP also plans to waive any fines received by health and social care workers while carrying out their duties over recent days.

Workers are encouraged and will be supported to appeal the fines, with supporting evidence from their employer.

Free parking will be in place until further notice.

Robert Mitchell, chair of NEPP, said: “Critical workers are doing vital and highly valued work, day and night, to support the most vulnerable in our society, save lives and keep our country running through this unprecedented crisis.

“The NEPP welcomes its role in helping key workers get to work – enabling them to park in on-street bays or council-owned car parks without having to worry about cost or time restrictions.

Visit parkingpartnership.org/north/coronavirus.